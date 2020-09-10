VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School hosts its annual Salute to the Military event, Friday, Sept. 11, at Martin Stadium, on the campus of Lowndes High School, during the home game against Griffin.
Gates will open 6:30 p.m. and pre-game activities will begin 7:30 p.m., school officials said in a statement.
All active-duty and retired military personnel with I.D. will be admitted free of charge, on the visitor’s side of the stadium, school officials said. This includes active-duty or retired members, one guest and their school-age children. If an active-duty member is deployed, their spouse and children may enter with their I.D., school officials said.
Lowndes School Superintendent Wes Taylor and Lowndes High School Principal LeAnne McCall invite people to attend the event as Lowndes County Schools salute the military and their families.
