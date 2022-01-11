VALDOSTA – Vaccination rates in Lowndes County are behind where they should be, Dr. William Grow said, and the Department of Public Health South District is trying to change that.
The South Health District director said the health department is trying to emphasize vaccinations through social media, radio media and print media.
Most recently, the South Health District reported vaccination rates in its 10-county coverage area.
Lowndes County had the sixth highest vaccination rate at 37%, 10 points higher than Lanier County with a low of 27% and 14 points lower than Turner County with a high of 51%.
Lowndes also fell one point short of the average rate 38% in the 10-county district.
So, is Lowndes in a bad predicament when it comes to vaccinations and COVID-19?
“I don’t know the exact answer to the question but the scientific side of me would say the answer would have to be yes,” Grow said.
Things could always be better, but as it stands now, the situation is not good.
Valdosta City Manager Mark Barber gave an update on COVID-19 across the city at the Valdosta City Council Jan. 6 meeting. He said the virus has effectively shut down some city departments.
Barber said the shutdown happened because of how many employees have been testing positive, especially within the city’s fire department.
“I don’t want to say (that’s) where it started but that’s where we first started seeing the uptick,” he said. “Public works has begun to see some effects as well.”
According to Barber, Jan. 6 was the first day city employees came in without testing positive, including their children and spouses.
Even at South Georgia Medical Center, specifically at the Northview campus' COVID-19 testing site, the line for tests neared the exit at Smok'n Pig. According to a site worker, people started lining up at 6 a.m. though testing began at 9 a.m.
At SGMC, the patient count on Jan. 10 had jumped to 52 – a 57.6% increase from the count of 33 patients Jan. 6.
The last time the patient count was that high was Sept. 26 when SGMC had 53 COVID-19 patients in its care.
Dr. Brian Dawson, chief medical officer, said just as it’s highly transmissible in the community, COVID-19 is highly transmissible among hospital staff members.
SGMC has employees who have tested positive with COVID-19. They’ve been removed from duty, required to isolate and then allowed to come back when cleared.
Seeing increases from the surge and facing the present danger of its transmissibility, Dawson said morale has been stressed.
“Coming right off the holidays, they’re right back to a sort of a mini-spike at this point,” Dawson said. “Maybe it will stay that way. (The staff) is very focused on what their mission is and they’re very resilient to make sure they do the right thing to the patients.”
Still, the SGMC medical staff have a lot to deal with in not just treating people from the local community but from across South Georgia.
“We have patients being transferred critically ill that staff have been receiving in the emergency department,” Dawson said. “And although we’ve had some people out sick, we haven’t had to restrict any services or close down any units due to staffing issues.”
Meanwhile, Georgia Department of Public Health and the South Health District are dedicated to increasing vaccination rates.
People who are vaccinated have less severe reactions to COVID-19, are less likely to get the virus, go to the hospital and die, Grow said, even with the omicron variant.
The health department has pushed this message for more than a year now. Even in the midst of facing the omicron variant, the message still rings true, Grow said.
An unvaccinated person facing the omicron variant has a three-times risk of testing positive and a four-times risk of death, he said.
With Lowndes only at 37% of its population fully vaccinated — 41% of Lowndes County residents reports having at least one dose, how Lowndes increase its vaccination rate.
Kristin Patten, public information officer of the South Health District, said the hope is repeating the message will help.
“We hope, of course, the longer the vaccine is out, the more we see getting the vaccine (and) either not getting sick or not getting as severely sick,” she said. “At the end of the day, we just hope that people hear our message and maybe that light bulb will click on for them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.