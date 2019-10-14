VALDOSTA – October Safety Awareness for Everyone award winners have been named in the Lowndes County school system.
The October winners are Wanda Dasher and Thomas Warren with Moulton-Branch Elementary School, school officials said.
"These dedicated employees were selected for this award for making safety their top priority," school officials said. "Each winner received a $50 gift and will be re-entered for a $100 drawing at the end of the school year. Valdosta Insurance Services sponsor this award."
“Wanda Dasher is a pleasure to work with and she always has a smile on her face," Principal Dr. Debbie Brantley said. "She is diligent about making sure students feel welcome in the lunchroom. She goes out of her way to help others and to maintain a safe and pleasant lunchroom environment.
“Thomas Warren works toward keeping our building safe and well-organized," Brantley said. "Thomas does a good job of cleaning and is very careful when he cleans floors to make sure traffic is minimal and to use wet floor signs. He is helpful, not only at keeping the inside of the building looking nice, but also keeping the front entrance looking nice by blowing off the areas in front of the school regularly. At MBE, we appreciate Thomas' efforts to maintain a safe and clean environment for all.”
