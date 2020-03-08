VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools holds kindergarten registration March 9-27.
Registration times are as follows, school officials said:
• 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
• 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays.
• 8 a.m.-6 p.m., March 12 and 26.
Registration will be held at Lowndes County Board of Education, 1592 Norman Drive.
More information: Call registration department, (229) 245-2250.
NOTE: Students already attending Lowndes County pre-K will not need to register, school officials said, as they will automatically be placed into a kindergarten class.
