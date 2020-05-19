VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School will light-up the campus in honor of the Class of 2020.
The event is scheduled 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 20; the Lowndes High School football stadium, baseball and softball fields, tennis courts, soccer field and the entire campus will shine brightly for the Class of 2020, county school officials said in a released statement.
"Come drive through campus and listen to the songs that our seniors selected for the Class of 2020 music mix," school officials said. "We are going to play music over the loud speakers so everyone on campus can hear it. This mix is 20 minutes and 20 seconds of awesome music that truly represents LHS senior class."
There will be a livestream: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClpf4_gk8dz-y9NFCr2M5wg/live
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.