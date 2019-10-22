VALDOSTA – The next phase for Lowndes High School officially broke ground Monday evening.
“This is certainly a momentous occasion,” Lowndes County School Superintendent Wes Taylor said. “This is something we look forward to seeing come out of the ground and something we are all going to be proud of.”
This $60 million reconstruction has been in discussions for years and demolition on sections of the old building began during the summer.
While Taylor said the school system has spared no costs when it comes to this state-of-the-art facility, he added Lowndes County Schools has been “responsible stewards” with taxpayer money.
John McCall of McCall Architecture said this is phase two of the project which is expected to be completed in two years.
“Safety and security of this site is a top priority,” Lyndy Jones of JCI Contractor said. “We are going to try to plan and coordinate all of our noise-making activities with testing as learning is also a priority. We are going to try to be as inconspicuous as we can be as we build a three-story building in the middle of your campus.”
Lowndes High School's official website, lowndes.k12.ga.us, also has a construction update with campus construction map and construction entrance video. The site states all construction areas are fenced and remain locked and only accessible to authorized personnel.
