VALDOSTA — Lowndes High School will host its annual Salute to the Military Event Friday, Aug. 23, at Martin Stadium on the campus of Lowndes High School.
The event is scheduled during the LHS home game against Drew, school officials said. Gates will open 6:30 p.m. and pre-game activities begin 7:30 p.m.
All active-duty and retired military personnel with ID will be admitted free of charge, on the visitor’s side of the stadium, school officials said. This includes active-duty or retired members, one guest and their school-age children. If an active-duty member is deployed, the spouse and children may enter with their IDs.
Lowndes County School Superintendent Wes Taylor and LHS Principal LeAnne McCall invite the public to attend the special event as the school salutes the military and their families.
