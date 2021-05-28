VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School's 2021 graduation ceremony is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 29. The ceremony will be held at Martin Stadium, school officials said in a statement.
The link for LHS graduation live stream is http://lowndeshighschool.flywheelsites.com/?page_id=80
The link will be live-view only and will be inaccessible at the completion of the graduation ceremony, school officials said.
"At that point, we will process the recorded video and make it available for downloading the following week and provide the link at that time," school officials said.
There will be no charge for the live stream or for the downloadable archive. This download link will remain active for the next year.
