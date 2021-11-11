VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School construction is on track for completion in early 2022.
“All of the buildings are closed in now and we are able to start painting the front of the building,” Jared Hall, JCI Construction project manager, said. “Right now we are on time, though we are still receiving material delays every day.”
There continue to be several delays due to inclement weather and material delays.
Lowndes High School was named a “Best High School” for the second year by US News and the World Report.
LeAnne McCall, Lowndes High School principal and director of curriculum and instruction for grades 6-12 for Lowndes County Schools, reports the high school graduation rate has remained above 90% for five consecutive years.
“We are proud to have a graduation rate of 92.4%, which is 9% above the state average. I want to give props to the teachers and students for performing exceptionally through the last year of many unique challenges,” she said.
During the meeting, the board consented to the October finance report and Clyattville Elementary School chiller.
The school board recognized Lowndes High School volleyball team for making program history and being named 2021-22 region champions.
“Our school system is so proud of the volleyball team for winning the first region championship in volleyball," said Randy McPherson, Lowndes High School athletic director. "This team are true competitors and they represented Lowndes High School with class and sportsmanship.”
Head Coach Autumn Bell recognized the team and both assistant coaches, Katrina "Kat" True and Autumn Kirkland for all of their hard work throughout the season and for building a “family connection which makes for a better team.”
Ryan Dixon, Lowndes County Schools Teacher of the Year, was recognized at the school board meeting and awarded his ring.
