VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School construction has been delayed, pushing the move-in date back to next year.
“We are not comfortable with sticking to the schedule to move in by Nov 1,” Jeff Hill, Lowndes County Schools executive director of facilities and operation, said. “We have had many setbacks due to unforeseen things and we wanted to make the call sooner than later.”
There have been several factors that contribute to the change in schedule, including labor shortage, inclement weather and material delays.
The new move-in date for LHS has been moved to February 2022.
Lowndes County school board also heard concerns from parents and teachers regarding COVID-19 procedures at the board meeting earlier this week.
Dr. Treva Gear, Lowndes High School instructional coach, spoke on behalf of teachers across the school district who are fatigued and stressed.
“I do not want to see another teacher come to me crying, anxious and stressed out. We are being overexposed, even those that wear masks and are vaccinated are getting sick.” Gear said. “I come to you asking for compassion because teachers do not feel like you all care. We are not OK.”
Amanda Bushey, a parent of two children in the Lowndes County school system, brought her concerns to the board.
“Since the beginning of the school year, the only communication you all have had with the community is the relaxing of the quarantine plan.” Bushey said, “You have lost the trust of students, parents and the community.”
The board reviewed the return to school policy implemented in August.
“All of the data information within the return to school plan reflect recommendations from the three agencies (Georgia Department of Public Health, Centers for Disease Control, pediatrics) emphasized the need for students to be face to face and they all recommend masks which is the basis for our plan,” Lowndes County Superintendent Wes Taylor said.
Sandra Wilcher, assistant superintendent of student services, presented the board with data that shows the data from the implementation of the return to school plan to current date.
“Since the start of school, the numbers have trended downward in line with what has taken place in the community.” Wilcher said. “We are seeing a drastic decrease in our numbers.”
Lowndes County reports it is on track in GMAS, AP and SAT scores.
Rodney Green, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning for the Lowndes County Schools, reports the school is on track with Georgia Milestones Assessment System that assesses students in grades 3-12 for the state-adopted standards in mathematics, English language arts, science and social studies.
“This is another reason why our students need to be in school in person, face to face with teachers 180 days a year,” Green said. “With students and staff being quarantined last year, I cannot say enough about how well our school system performed in the midst of a global pandemic.”
“Our total SAT score has improved to 1,089 as a school average, this is 28 points higher that our 2020 score," said Krista Pearson, Lowndes High School assistant principal. “We are super proud of our AP scores this past year; 70% scored at a level that would earn college credit or placement in the next level course at a college or university.”
During the meeting, the board consented to several policy updates.
The school board recognized Dr. Sam Clemons, principal of Pine Grove Middle School, for the completion of his doctoral degree.
The board also recognized graduates of Lowndes High School, Shawn Jonathan Powell and Precious Oseluolemen Esenabhalu.
