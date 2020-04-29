Lowndes High competes in virtual robotics tourney

VALDOSTA – April 25 would have been the final day at VEX Worlds competition for Lowndes High School robotics team.
The event was cancelled, but a simulated fantasy tournament was held in its place using data from scores achieved during the playing season, school officials said.
Teams were announced during a watch party held recently and the Lowndes High robotics team 383T made it to quarterfinals ranked fifth in the division, school officials said.
The challenge for the upcoming 2020-21 season was also revealed.
VEX competitions bring STEM skills to life by tasking teams of students with designing and building a robot to play against other teams in a game-based engineering challenge. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.
Classroom STEM concepts are put to the test as students learn lifelong skills in teamwork, leadership, communications, etc., school officials said.
