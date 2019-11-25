HAHIRA – Fire crews responded to a house fire at 4931 Old Highway 41 North late Sunday night, according to county officials.
Lowndes County Fire Rescue was dispatched around 11:20 p.m., according to the county. The Hahira Fire Department was called to assist minutes later.
Hahira arrived on scene around 11:30 p.m. to find heavy flames and smoke and a female occupant still inside, Hahira Fire Chief Dwight Bennett said.
He said as county fire crews and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office attempted entry into the home, Hahira crews started attacking the fire.
The female occupant was located by Hahira Fire using a thermal imaging camera, Bennett said.
There were two occupants living in the home who were both injured, said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County public information officer and county clerk.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated by Lowndes County and the current conditions of the occupants are unknown.
South Georgia Medical Center Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.