VALDOSTA – Lowndes County registered voters turned out Tuesday to cast ballots in the battle for control of the Senate.
For Georgians, it was an election to determine who would represent the state in the Senate: incumbent GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler or respective Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock.
None of the candidates garnered the necessary 50% plus one vote needed to win in the November election leading to the Jan. 5 Georgia runoff.
Meanwhile, the eyes of the nation focused on Georgia to see if the Senate majority will remain in Republican control or if the Senate will be split 50-50 GOP and Democrat with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris having the tie-breaking vote.
In past elections, Georgia would have been assumed to vote for the Republican candidates. But the Senate races were in play after Georgia went blue in November by casting enough ballots to give its Electoral College votes to Joe Biden – the first time Georgia has gone with a Democrat presidential candidate since 1992.
Lowndes County experienced record numbers of early voting.
Even with breaks for holidays during the three-week early voting period, 20,097 registered voters cast ballots in person, according to the Lowndes County Board of Elections. Lowndes also received 7,237 absentee ballots by mail, according to the election board.
