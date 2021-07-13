Lowndes gets new chief appraiser

VALDOSTA — A new chief appraiser has been named for Lowndes County.
Lisa Bryant was promoted into the position, according to a statement from the county.
She had been with the Lowndes County Board of Assessors for a decade as the residential appraiser team leader.
As chief appraiser, Bryant will oversee daily office operations of the board of assessors and coordinate and manage the preparation of the county digest, the statement said.
“I am both honored and excited about my new position as chief appraiser,” Bryant said. “We have a great group of people that work in this organization. We will continue to provide a quality service to the citizens of Lowndes County and local governments within our great community.”
“We are very excited to have Lisa Bryant as our new chief appraiser,” said Felicia Williams, chairwoman of the Board of Assessors. “Lisa did an outstanding job as the residential appraiser team leader and we have no doubt she will continue the outstanding job in her new position.”
A native of Lowndes County, Bryant is married to Randy Bryant and has three children.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
