Lowndes gasoline prices slide

VALDOSTA — Gas prices in Lowndes County slipped in the past week, following state and national trends, numbers show.
The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Valdosta Monday was $1.89, down seven cents in seven days, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price reported in Valdosta Monday was $1.68 per gallon at a store on Northside Drive, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
The Azalea City had the ninth-highest gasoline prices in the state Monday among the 15 markets surveyed by AAA— above Warner Robins, Rome, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa and Albany but below Savannah, Macon, Hinesville, Gainesville, Bruswick, Augusta, Atlanta and Athens.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline Monday was $2.11 per gallon, two cents lower than a week earlier, while Georgia’s average of $1.92 per gallon was down three cents in the same period, the auto club said.
“As some states increase travel restrictions and others roll back reopening processes, demand is positioned to weaken, though not likely drop as low as we saw in March and April,” said Jeanette Casselano McGee, AAA spokesperson. “That translates to a continuation of cheaper gas prices at the pump.”
In Monday’s market action, benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $3.15 to $40.29 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for January delivery rose $2.95 to $42.40 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 8 cents to $1.16 a gallon. December heating oil rose 7 cents to $1.22 a gallon. December natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.86 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
