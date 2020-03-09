Lowndes gas prices fall as coronavirus fears hit markets

VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices in Valdosta slipped about six cents during the past week as COVID-19 coronavirus fears began shaking oil markets.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the city Monday was $2.23, down six cents from a week earlier, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest gasoline price reported in Lowndes County Monday was $2.12 per gallon at retailers on Inner Perimeter Road and Bemiss Road, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Valdosta had the fifth-highest average price Monday among the 15 Georgia fuel markets monitored by the auto club.
Nationally, the average gasoline price was $2.38 per gallon Monday, down a penny in seven days, while the Georgia average of $2.20 per gallon was down by six cents during the same period, according to AAA.
On the national markets, energy sector stocks were in free-fall Monday on fears sparked by the rapidly spreading coronavirus. With benchmark U.S. crude dropping to less than $32 a barrel, Marathon Oil, Apache Corp. and Diamondback Energy each sank more than 40%.
Exxon Mobil and Chevron were on track for their worst days since 2008. The price of oil plunged nearly 25% after Saudi Arabia indicated it would ramp up production after Russia refused production cutbacks in response to falling demand. The one-day oil price drop Monday was the biggest since the 1991 Gulf War.
While low oil prices can translate into cheaper gasoline, they wreak havoc on energy companies and countries that count on petroleum revenue, including the No. 1 producer, the U.S.
Most of the price of gasoline in the United States simply reflects the price of oil, so lower crude prices should mean lower pump prices with a lag of about six weeks. Right now, they're at $2.42, according to the U.S Energy Information Administration. When crude fell to $36 in 2016, prices at the pump averaged $2.15. Lower pump prices mean people have more to spend on other goods.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
