Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.