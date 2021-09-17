Lowndes Fire urges 'Chalk Your Walk'

VALDOSTA – Since 1922, the National Fire Protection Association has sponsored Fire Prevention Week.
Fire Prevention Week will take place from Oct. 3-9 and the campaign theme this year is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”
To encourage community involvement and observance, Lowndes County Fire Rescue asks residents to get involved and participate in the "Chalk One Up to Fire Safety" contest, county officials said in a statement.
The Chalk One Up to Fire Safety contest encourages families to create chalk drawings and fire safety messages on their driveways and sidewalks from now through Monday, Sept. 30 and submit photos of artwork for a chance to win prizes, county officials said.
Chalk One Up to Fire Safety Guidelines
– People provide the chalk and create a safety message on the driveway or sidewalk.
– The artwork must speak for itself. No personal, business, department or organization names or abbreviations should be used.
– People can create as many sidewalk chalk safety messages as they like.
– Take photos of the drawings to be entered into the competition.
– Send photos to meghan.barwick@lowndescounty.com.
– Put “FPW-Chalk One Up to Fire Safety" in the subject line.
– Include the following information: contact name, address and phone number and email address.
Begin creating works of art now through the end of September. Deadline for submission of photos is Monday, Sept. 30. Pictures submitted will be posted on the Lowndes County Fire Rescue Facebook page and the public will have a chance to vote for the favorite. Voting will be held Oct. 4-8 and the winner will be announced Wednesday, Oct. 13, on the Lowndes County Fire Rescue Facebook page.
For more information on Fire Prevention Week visit https://www.nfpa.org/. For more information on Lowndes County Fire Rescue visit www.lowndescounty.com.
