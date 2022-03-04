VALDOSTA — All too often, traffic crashes leave vehicles mangled and unrecognizable. In many of these situations, the quick work of first responders is the difference between life and death.
Last month, Lowndes County Fire Rescue hosted a vehicle extrication course bringing in experts to teach important skills to firefighters to manage crash scenes, county officials said in a statement. The training also heavily focused on treating the patient inside the vehicle while a team works to extract them.
"Automobile crashes often require precision work by first responders to remove drivers and passengers," county officials said. "Competencies taught to participants involved identifying new vehicle construction, hybrid vehicle technology, vehicle stabilization, rapid extrication techniques and trauma patient care. Multiple scenarios were used that involved vehicles in unstable or irregular positions that challenged students to utilize various methods to access and remove potentially injured occupants. All scenarios included time managed patient care with different simulated injuries."
The course led by Rescue Redefined, a company out of Missouri and funded through the Georgia Trauma Commission in conjunction with the Georgia EMS Association, taught fire and EMS personnel skills to better serve the community, county officials said.
Participants from across the region attended including fire and EMS personnel from Lowndes County Fire Rescue, Valdosta Fire Department, Thomas County Fire Rescue, Air Evac Life Team, Grady Health System, Mitchell County and Colquitt County EMS.
“In a life-threatening scenario, it is important to be smooth and fast. While all firefighters and EMS personnel have basic training in extrication, this training provides new information and updated techniques for providing the best care for those involved,” said Steve Kimker, owner of Rescue Redefined.
"Hosting the course was possible thanks to valuable partnerships with our local citizens and businesses. Mr. Rich Foster of GM Salvage provided vehicles for the scenarios and Mr. Bill Holland allowed the use of his nearby property to set up the scenarios," county officials said.
For more information on Lowndes County Fire Rescue, visit: www.lowndescounty.com. For more information on Rescue Redefined, visit:www.rescueredefined.com.
