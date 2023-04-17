VALDOSTA — The Lowndes Vikings have achieved something that none of their previous iterations were able to.
Since MaxPreps started tracking their record in the 2007-2008 season, no Lowndes baseball team has managed to finish undefeated in region play.
Heading in to their final regular season game on Tuesday against Thomas County Central, Lowndes is 17-11, and an astounding 11-0 in region play.
During those 11 games, Lowndes has put up a ridiculous 106 runs and allowed only 20.
Their mean streak finished Friday night with two wins at Valdosta High School (15-12, 6-6 Region 1-7A) in a doubleheader.
Game 1 ended 8-0 in Lowndes’ favor, and they won Game 2, 10-3.
Caleb Thornton started on the mound in game one for Lowndes, and Isaiah Haygood for Valdosta.
Neither team did much in the first inning, and Lowndes took the lead in the top of the second on a Carson Page bunt that brought Jordan Hudson home.
Cooper Melvin hit an RBI single in the top of the third as Tate Sirmans scored, and Coleman Lewis brought Melvin home two at bats later.
Sirmans hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, and Lowndes scored four runs in the sixth to close out the game as neither team scored in the seventh.
Valdosta wasn’t able to get much momentum on the bats throughout the game, and when they did make contact Lowndes’ defense made spectacular plays to keep Valdosta out of scoring position.
Hudson has been behind several of the aforementioned plays, including a diving catch in left field to end the fourth in Game 1.
Game 2 saw a small change in fortune for Valdosta’s bats…for a little while.
In the second inning, Melvin couldn’t quite finish a diving catch as the ball flew past first base on a Valdosta single, and the next at bat was a RBI triple on an error from right field. That runner scored on the next at bat and Sirmans caught a foul ball to end the inning as Lowndes trailed 2-0.
Valdosta’s lead was short lived as a two-RBI single from Melvin in the third inning tied the game up.
The two teams went back and forth on the mound for the next few innings, and Lowndes left several scoring opportunities on the bases, something head coach Ryan Page said needs to improve.
“We’ve just gotta do a better job,” Page said. “Situational hitting is huge once you get into the playoffs, and when we have those opportunities we’ve got take advantage of it. We’ll go work on those things and hopefully get better at it.”
Lowndes took advantage of runners on base big time in the sixth inning.
Lewis hit a two RBI single to bring Sirmans and Melvin home. Ashton Bohler hit a RBI single as Hudson scored. Sirmans hit a two RBI single, and Melvin finished the scoring in the inning with a RBI single.
A RBI double in the seventh finished off the game for Lowndes, and Page was glad to see some improvement in game two.
“At the end of the day we’ve got kids that want to compete and want to be in those spots,” Page said. “It’s baseball. Sometimes it works out sometimes it doesn’t. A few kids came up in big opportunities and had a big night for us.”
More than a few players left their imprint on the two games at Valdosta, and that’s been an increasing theme as the season plays on.
Jordan Hudson is someone who played mostly as a substitute runner early in the season, and now he’s making big plays not just on base but in the outfield as well.
Having multiple players being able to step up on a given night is important, and Page shares that sentiment.
“It’s huge. Every little mistake in the playoffs gets blown up even bigger,” Page said. “Once again I thought Hudson made another really great play, we had some good plays defensively, and the pitching was really good again tonight.”
“It’s good to see,” Page continued. “Hopefully we’re hitting that stride at the right time.”
UP NEXT
Lowndes finishes its regular season Tuesday night at Thomas County Central at 5:45 p.m.
Valdosta travels to face Thomasville in its regular season finale Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.