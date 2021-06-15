VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Commission closed out the county’s acquisition of Gaines Lane with the acceptance of quit claim deeds for a portion of the road.
The quit claim deeds were developed and executed by the county engineering department for the private dirt portion of Gaines Lane. This adds it to the Lowndes County road inventory for maintenance.
Since the road has already been renovated, the action functions as a finalization to the process of bringing the private road into the county’s inventory.
County Commissioners approved an agreement for heating/ventilation/air-conditioning service for additional Lowndes County buildings.
It marks an addition to a “return on investment,” 20-year equipment lease plan developed by ABM Building Solutions, which according to it, will bring guaranteed energy savings.
Lowndes County contracted ABM in 2018 to develop the plan which was presented at the commission’s April 27 meeting.
A part of the plan is a comprehensive facility infrastructure solution addressing operational waste streams through energy conservation measures set to upgrade all past useful-life HVAC mechanicals and address building issues including roofs.
According to the county, there were a number of county buildings left out of the original plan for HVAC service. ABM agreed to extend service to those buildings for two years, starting June 1, 2021, through May 31, 2023.
The buildings include six volunteer fire stations, four library buildings, the 4-H camp, the wastewater treatment plant, the old EMA house and old regional commission building.
The extension will cost the county $28,842 per year.
The previously delayed insolvent list was approved this week as well. The listings were enclosed as per OCGA 48-3-21, setting the statute of limitations of delinquent taxes at seven years.
Lowndes County cannot enforce any collection action based on the lien, according to county information, and any ad valorem tax delinquencies seven years or older can’t be levied either.
Personal property and heavy equipment taxes also can’t be levied if the property has been moved or sold out of the county. The same goes for mobile homes.
Paving fees are collected for the county but are not a tax, and have been delinquent since 2010.
The total base tax amounts approved are as follows:
Real Estate: $27,962.96
Personal Property: $372,405.81
Mobile Homes: $26,953.57
Heavy Equipment: $3,242.71
Paving: $7,258.25
It is a total of $437,823.30.
Paving of Fender Road was approved with the Scruggs Company receiving the bid for $618,767.14.
Fender Road will be paved from Whitewater Road to its intersection with Williams School Road and will include clearing, grading, drainage, limerock base and asphalt paving, according to county information.
Bubba Highsmith was reappointed to the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority with the commission’s approval. His original appointment was set to expire at the end of June.
Lowndes County was renewed as StormReady by the National Weather Service, an effort led by Emergency Management Director Ashley Tye.
The county has been a part of the program for 15-plus years, he said, and in doing so, the county has maintained a close relationship with its partners at NWS.
The redesignation includes improvements implemented through the years, such as adding stream gauges, improving flood forecasting and working with NWS for better forecasting, Tye said.
“But also (it includes) things like (NWS) evaluating our plans we have in the community and making sure we’re able to respond,” Tye said.
Tye said NWS has commended the county not only for the way 911 and emergency responders train for storms, but also the after-storm reports sent to the NWS from the county.
A StormReady designation renewal occurs every three years and as such, another, given if the county is approved, will be applied for in 2024.
