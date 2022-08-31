Lowndes FFA succeed at livestock show

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County School System members of the national FFA organization gathered together at Perry for the annual Georgia Young Farmers Livestock Show.
Both middle school and high school exhibitors competed with their supervised agricultural experience livestock projects including beef calves, hogs, goats, sheep and dairy heifers, school officials said in a statement.
Class placings included class winner and Limousin division champion Levi Rowland (Lowndes High), Wade Ross second in class Charolais Record heifer (Lowndes High), Brooke Stone fourth in class Barrow, Henry Stone fourth and sixth in class Angus heifers (Lowndes Middle), Gabe Panizzi second in class Maine steer (Lowndes Middle ), Avery Jacobs fifth in class crossbred steer (Lowndes Middle) and Kayleigh McLeod third in class crossbred steer (Lowndes Middle).
The entire livestock team will be competing at the Georgia National Fair in October with more than 20 calves.
