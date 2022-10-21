“I will not leave you as orphans; I will come to you.” — John 14:18
DASHER — As Raquel Powell sat down for an interview, three little tornadoes were tearing through her living room.
Soon, hopefully, there will be a fourth.
The three “tornadoes” running and crawling around Powell’s living room were her children — Miciah, 8, Anaiah, 11, and Elim, 5. Powell and her husband, Ryan, are working to adopt a fourth child, a 12-year-old Colombian girl.
The Powells have lived in Dasher for about three years and have been in Lowndes County “off and on” for about 15 years, she said.
A Christian family, they managed to find six months to spend in India on missionary work, employed as English teachers at a university, Powell said. Ryan teaches at Valwood School while Raquel home-schools their children.
Their three kids are their biological children; but Raquel Powell said the couple had been interested in adopting for a long time.
What finally flipped the switch for the adoption was an organization called Project 143.
Project 143, a nonprofit group based in Rhome, Texas, arranges for international children needing homes to make five-week trips to the U.S. to stay with host families for the summer. Powell said families are encouraged to seek formal adoption of the children, or for host families to seek “forever homes” for them.
The Powells did not host a child but some friends who did introduced them to a 12-year-old Colombian girl who found a place in their hearts.
Raquel Powell proudly showed off a photo of her family with the girl but, because of adoption proceeding rules, could not provide the girl’s name or a photograph of her for publication. She said the child had spent most of her life in Colombian orphanages and was “a very vibrant, bubbly little girl” who was now in sixth grade.
Orphanage kids in Colombia become “legally unadoptable” at 15 and are turned out on the streets at 16, Powell said.
Arranging an international adoption is expensive; Powell said it can cost between $45,000-$60,000.
Some comedians have stepped up to help with the cost. A “Clean Comedy for a Cause” night at Just Love Coffee, 1713 Suite C, Gornto Road, from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, features Las Vegas comedian Clayburn Cox and Tifton funnyman Ed Wiley, with proceeds aiding the Powells’ adoption efforts.
Tickets will be $15 at the door and donations will be accepted.
On Nov. 12, another fundraiser, Turkey Shoot for a Cause, will be held at the Olympia Bend Shooting Range, 6000 Madison Highway in Valdosta, from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. A $40 entry fee covers not just the shoot but lunch, Powell said.
There will be prizes for adults and prizes for kids in a Nerf Gun Shoot.
For more information about Project 143, see their web site, https://www.p143.org/.
