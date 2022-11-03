VALDOSTA — The Lowndes Vikings close out their regular season tonight against the Camden County Wildcats, in a game that will decide much of the region standings.
Lowndes is coming into tonight at 5-4 overall and 1-2 in region play, while Camden comes in at 6-3 overall and 2-1 in the region.
The only two teams whose seed won’t be determined by tonight’s game are Colquitt County (8-0, 3-0 Region 1-7A) and Richmond Hill (3-6, 0-3 Region 1-7A). Even if Richmond Hill beat Colquitt County, Lowndes holds the tiebreaker over them as Colquitt does with Camden and Valdosta.
That being said, Lowndes, Valdosta and Camden’s positioning are all up in the air.
If Lowndes wins, all three teams will have a 2-2 region record. Valdosta would be the second seed having the tiebreaker over Lowndes, Lowndes the third with the tiebreaker over Camden, and Camden the fourth.
If Lowndes loses they’ll finish with a 1-3 region record and be placed in the fourth and final region slot. Camden would be second, and Valdosta in third.
The best seed Lowndes could finish with would be the third, and while it doesn’t seem like a monumental difference between three and four, head coach Zach Grage believes otherwise.
“Luckily we have this opportunity, it puts an extra incentive on the game,” Grage said. “We should still be on the road in the first round, but it does matter as far as the bracketology and all that stuff goes.”
Before Lowndes gets that third seed they’ll have to go through Camden, who provides a unique challenge and style of play that they haven’t seen this year.
Though Lowndes has played several run-heavy teams, Gadsden County with their wishbone, as well as Valdosta, Camden is quite different from those teams.
Camden runs the Wing-T offense, which uses a lot of motion from a wing back to create misdirection and keep the defense guessing as to who’ll get the ball.
The formation generally has two running backs side by side in the backfield, along with a tight end on the line with the wing-back a step behind him on the line of scrimmage.
Lowndes has been phenomenal against the run all season but with the constant motion they will face it could prove a difficult challenge, especially if junior quarterback Mason Robinson catches the secondary sleeping.
The most passes Robinson has attempted in a single game this season is eight. He’s only thrown 46 total passes, six of which have gone for touchdowns. He can get the ball downfield, and if Lowndes isn’t careful he’ll burn them for a touchdown like his 74-yard touchdown pass against Valdosta.
“People may think with the Wing-T that they just snap it and hand it off, but there’s a lot of moving parts and things they have to get done,” Grage said. “They do a ton of motions and vary their snap counts. Although they’re not asking him to necessarily win the game through the air they will put it in the air probably when you least expect it…I would almost say that playing a Wing-T quarterback can sometimes be a lot more difficult than just sitting back in the shotgun and taking a spread snap.”
Camden has seven players who’ve had double digit carries this season, five of which have double digit yards to show for it.
No receiver has double digit receptions, with most sitting around four or five. Senior receiver Quan Floyd is the biggest threat for Lowndes to cover, with 4 receptions for 164 yards and 3 touchdowns on the season.
The Lowndes secondary will need to pay extra attention to the select few receivers that will be on the field, even if they act as decoys for most of the game. Lowndes has a tendency to get burned over the top, and lulling them to sleep with the run is a perfect way for Camden to take advantage of that.
Lowndes kicks off in Kingsland at 7:30 p.m.
