VALDOSTA — Jeff and Cheryl Massey walked out of the Rainwater Convention Center Tuesday after casting their votes.
The Valdosta couple said they both always vote in midterm elections.
“I have never missed a vote in my voting life,” Jeff Massey said.
They were among a steady stream of voters heading in and out of the convention center, which Deb Cox, elections supervisor, said serves more voters than any other voting precinct in the county.
“It’s boring,” Cox said of light foot traffic at the polls Tuesday. Only 7,007 people had walked in and voted at Lowndes County’s 18 polling places as of 2:45 p.m., she said.
That doesn’t tell the whole story, though. Cox said the total number of Lowndes County votes cast as of 2:45 p.m. was actually above 29,600 when early voting and mail-in votes are included in the count.
“Advance voting has overtaken day-of voting 4 to 1,” she said, which works out to a 44% turnout for Lowndes County as of midday Tuesday. The county has 67,274 active voters, Cox said.
There had been no technical problems of any kind with Lowndes County’s voting system, Cox said. In recent years, claims of faulty software and cybersecurity concerns dogged Georgia’s elections.
The use of an advance voting poll pad — which moves early voting check-ins from paper to the digital realm — worked well, Cox said. The system, still in beta, was field-tested by Lowndes and 17 other counties for the state.
“It reduced the check-in procedure from about 20 minutes to 1.5 minutes,” she said.
The election covers a range of state and local contests, including a bitterly fought campaign for the governorship between Republican incumbent Brian Kemp and Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams.
The Masseys made no secret of their choices. Both said they voted straight GOP tickets.
“It’s the only hope we have for our country,” Jeff Massey said.
Jeff Massey said he is an abortion opponent and opposes the Democrats’ energy policy.
His wife said border control and inflation guided her vote.
“Prices at the store and prices at the pump,” Cheryl Massey said.
