VALDOSTA — Less than 500 registered voters cast ballots during the first week of early voting in Lowndes County.

Between the 11 races up for grabs, the Lowndes County Board of Elections reported 468 advanced votes received between Oct. 12-16.

Oct. 13 saw the highest amount of voters with 121 advanced votes cast, while Oct. 16 saw the lowest with 66 advanced votes cast. Oct. 12, 14 and 15 saw 99, 90 and 92 votes respectively.

As of week 1, the election board has mail issued 52 absentee votes with only six being returned. None have been rejected. No provisional votes have been cast either.

Early voting continues 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Oct. 18-23; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 25-29, at the Lowndes Board of Elections office, 2808 N. Oak St. More information: Call (229) 671-2850.

Election Day is Nov. 2.

CITY OF VALDOSTA

VALDOSTA CITY COUNCIL

DISTRICT 2

Sandra J. Tooley (incumbent)

DISTRICT 4

Eric Howard (incumbent)

DISTRICT 6

Andrew Gibbs (incumbent)

VALDOSTA SCHOOL BOARD

DISTRICT 7 (Superward East)

Debra Bell (incumbent)

David A. Gilyard

Paul Leavy

DISTRICT 8 (Superward West)

Gregory L. Williams Jr.

Angela Storrings

Justin Crenshaw

DISTRICT 9 (At Large)

Tony Tong (reported withdrawing from race)

Brittney Coons-Long

Nicholas Harden (write-in candidate)

DISTRICT 1 (Special Election to fill Liz Shumphard's seat after resignation)

Valerie A. Ford (reported withdrawing from race)

Tia T. Heard

Jerome Everett

CITY OF HAHIRA

MAYOR

Bruce Cain (incumbent)

Ander Dell Player

HAHIRA CITY COUNCIL

DISTRICT 1

Terry C. Benjamin (incumbent)

Louise H. White

DISTRICT 4

H. Mason Barfield (incumbent)

CITY OF REMERTON

CITY COUNCIL (three positions)

Jason L. Tatum (incumbent)

Brandy Barnes (incumbent)

Susan Bailey

CITY OF DASHER

MAYOR

Bill Hatfield

CITY COUNCIL

POST 1

Jeffrey Jonathan Guilliams (incumbent)

POST 2

Lori Copeland Alley

CITY OF LAKE PARK

CITY COUNCIL (two positions)

Thomas Barr (incumbent)

Ralph A. Romero

Oscar L. Griffith Jr.

Michelle Ina Lane

 

