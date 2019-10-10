Lowndes election board preps for new voting machines

VALDOSTA – Election officials are getting ready to unveil new touchscreen voting machines Nov. 5.
The board of elections met at the Lowndes County Election office this week to discuss preparations for the Nov. 5 election.
The ICX voting machines may resemble a giant iPad more than a traditional ballot, but voters shouldn't be afraid, election officials said.
Residents should find the ICX machine easy and intuitive to use, said Deb Cox, Lowndes County election supervisor.
Not only is ease of use a benefit, but ballot verification should improve, too.
After voting on the ICX, voters will have their ballot printed, reviewed for accuracy and scanned into the system.
Both the original and the scanned copy are saved for added security.
Cox said although the process will be more streamline, more poll workers will be needed.
The current staff's training is going well and will be prepared for early voting starting Oct. 14, she said.
Early voting is scheduled 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 14-18; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19; noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 21-25; and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 28 through Nov. 1, said Cox.
Early voting is held at the Lowndes County Board of Elections office, 2808 N. Oak St. The Nov. 5 election will be held at polling places throughout the city and county.
