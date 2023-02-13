VALDOSTA — The Lowndes Vikings (1-0) started off on the right foot last Thursday night against the Lee County Trojans (1-1), winning their season opener 3-2.
Sophomore Coleman Lewis had a heavy hand in the win offensively with his two-run home run in the first inning. He brought himself and junior Carson Page home, who’d advanced to first on a Hit By Pitch on the previous at bat.
“I’ll tell you what he didn’t miss that one,” Lowndes head coach Ryan Page said. “It was a good start, obviously it became big during the ball game. That kid is so strong he can hit balls like that all day long.”
Unfortunately for Lowndes this was the most notable at bat for the rest of the game, the only other score came from a Lee County error in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Senior Caleb Thornton got the start on the mound for Lowndes, but after his second walk on the night and second out in the third inning he was subbed for senior Maddox Harrell who finished out the third and fourth innings.
Entering the top of the fifth inning, Lee County got a single on a bunt before Harrell gave up the walk. Following the walk Lee County senior Gavin Brinkley hit a single out to right field to put runners on every base.
Next up, Lee County senior Brayden Proctor was HBP giving them their first score of the night, bases still loaded.
Following the run, Harrell came out in favor of senior Luke Register who gave up one more run before ending the inning.
Lowndes came out in the bottom of the fifth and hit three straight singles by freshman Carson Fletcher, Page, and Lewis.
Senior Cooper Melvin struck out before senior Qrey Lott benefitted from a Lee County error that advanced him to first and gave Fletcher the score.
Lowndes ended the inning with the bases loaded, but Coach Page was glad the team came out and took care of business after giving up the lead earlier in the inning.
“At the end of the day we came back and we took the lead and that’s what you want,” Page said. “But we’ve just got to stay out of those situations. We had too many situations tonight where the pitchers put us, I think we had a walk every single inning. So we were having to pitch with runners in scoring position every single inning. We’ve got to clean that up, it’s frustrating I think we’re a much better hitting team than that…but it’s game one. We don’t want to get too frustrated too early. It’s game one, it’s a W, and we’ll take it.”
The sixth and seventh innings went much better for Lowndes defensively, going through four and three batters respectively with no hits and only one walk.
“[That was] huge, at the end of the day with that adversity and you get those situations hopefully that helps us later in the year,” Page said. “I’m proud of them, like I said we’re a young group. We’re not returning a lot of experience on the mound the only guy we returned is hurt so it’s good to see those guys battle through some of that adversity.”
Lowndes play at Houston County Monday, Feb 13 before playing a doubleheader at home against South Forsyth and Carrollton Friday, Feb 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.