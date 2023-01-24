VALDOSTA — The Lowndes Vikings (12-10, 3-2 Region 1-7A) just couldn’t find their footing against the Valdosta Wildcats (12-8, 4-1 Region 1-7A) in their 62-48 loss Saturday night.
Lowndes kept Valdosta close throughout the entire game and never trailed by more than six at the end of a quarter.
They even cut their deficit down to two at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but Lowndes went scoreless for almost the entire rest of the quarter.
Valdosta outscored Lowndes 17-8 in the final period.
Lowndes did manage to get better looks offensively in the quarter but shots just weren’t dropping and they couldn’t get stops on the other end. Head coach Reshon Benjamin says the team has a lot to look at in the next week.
“They did a good job on the dribble-drive attack, we couldn’t stay in front of them,” Benjamin said. “Much credit to them man they capitalized at the free throw line. Seemed like every time they went to the line it was two going down. The combination of not being able to stop the ball and not being able to scramble out of the drive and kick. ... This is a hard one, it’s gonna be a hard one to swallow.”
It wasn’t for lack of trying on the offensive end for Lowndes, especially not for Darmarcus Black. He finished with a team-high 17 points and was the only Lowndes player to reach double digits.
While he was aggressive, along with his running mate Sam Shoptaw, he didn’t make plays for others as well as he normally does. He was a metaphorical bull and the rim was the red flag, not much could distract him from getting to the hole or going to the line.
The aggression was certainly appreciated against a staunch Valdosta defense, but Benjamin wants more ball movement in the next matchup.
“We’ve gotta make sure the ball moves. We’ve got to make sure we’ve got the right guys taking the right shot at the right time,” Benjamin said. “Tonight, we kind of got out of that rhythm. They still have to be playmakers. Most times, no matter who we play they’re going to see everybody’s best defense. When they do, it’s time to be a playmaker.
“I think that’s going to be the next level for those guys being better players and us being a better team. They’re going to be able to score on any given night, we understand that. But going from good to great is, ‘I understand what I can do. But let me bring this guy along with me.’ The more that they become playmakers the better we’ll be.”
Benjamin continued, “It’s a frustrating one. It’s hard, especially when it’s at home. But we’re not quitters. We’ll be back at the drawing board, I’ll probably be here another three or four hours looking at the film, trying to come up with a scheme to see how we can take advantage of mismatches next game.”
LADY CATS 68, VIKETTES 56
Almost nothing went according to plan for the Lowndes Vikettes (13-7, 4-1 Region 1-7A) in their loss against the Valdosta Lady ‘Cats (14-8, 5-0 Region 1-7A).
They were plagued by turnovers, couldn’t keep the Lady ‘Cats off the free throw line, and they were tortured inside by Alabama commit Essence Cody.
Cody finished her night with 26 points, 18 rebounds, seven blocks, four assists and a steal. It didn’t particularly matter who the individual matchup was, help was needed on most possessions inside.
The problem with bringing help was the fact that the Lady Cats were bombing from 3-point range. As a team, they shot 7 of 19 from three, many of those made shots resulting from help on Cody.
“When the outside is hitting and the inside is scoring, there’s not too much you can do,” Vikettes head coach Antonia Tookes said. “They played a perfect game tonight. Everybody was on. We didn’t shoot well tonight. If we shoot well and they shoot well, it might just be a real good region championship. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”
Defense wasn’t the main problem for the Vikettes, however. It was the offense.
The normal fast break offense the Vikettes thrive in was their undoing against the Lady ‘Cats.
What would normally be an accurate pass in a tight window was instead thrown off someone’s legs and out of bounds. What would usually be an easy layup for the Vikettes was instead overthrown out of bounds. Some might attribute that to the Lady ‘Cats’ press, but Tookes would disagree.
“I don’t think it was so much their pressure, I think it was just our bad decisions,” Tookes said. “A press is tailored to make you go faster and that’s what they made us do, but we weren’t thinking. I think if we slow down a little bit and think through what we’re doing, we’ll be better for the second time we play them.”
UP NEXT
Both teams will play in Round 2 of the Winnersville rivalry at Valdosta this Saturday. The girls tip off at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.
