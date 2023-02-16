VALDOSTA — The game was a lot closer than a 53-40 final score might show, but the Lowndes Vikings (16-10, 6-2 Region 1-7A) found a way past the Camden County Wildcats (13-13, 5-3 Region 1-7A) Wednesday night.
It was easy going for Lowndes in the first quarter and the game had the makings of a blowout.
Their defensive intensity netted them a lot of fasts break opportunities and Camden had a knack for leaving junior sharpshooter Ruben Compton wide open in the corner.
Compton is often the first to leak out on the fast break and finds his spots quickly. Camden usually only had one defender back with him, and they’d make the mistake of sinking too far in the paint in anticipation of a drive.
Teammates found Compton easily, and his quick release paired with the space between his defender meant he had a relatively wide open shot every time.
Compton poured in 12 points on the night and was 4-of-7 from three point range, including two of those makes in the first.
Compton wasn’t the only one who was getting open looks, as three other teammates recorded at least one 3-pointer made: Juniors Keyshawn Arthur and Jeremiah Henderson, and sophomore Sam Shoptaw.
“[We were] moving the ball around, I think every possession if we pass the ball four or more times we’re going to get good shots,” Lowndes head coach Reshon Benjamin said. “Tonight the shooters were ready. Hopefully that momentum carries over into Friday regardless of who we play.”
Camden closed the quarter on a 7-3 run and entered the second quarter down 17-11 before bringing it to within two on a quick four-point spurt to open the period.
Lowndes didn’t score in the first three minutes of the quarter, but Shoptaw ended that drought with a tough layup at the five minute mark. That lay also marked the start of a 12-2 Lowndes run for the remainder of the half.
The offense slowed down significantly for Lowndes in the third, Benjamin credited that to Camdens’ physicality.
“They’re a physical ball club. They do a lot of touching, a lot of shoving, a lot of pushing,” Benjamin said. “I could tell going into the locker room the game plan for them was ‘make the game muddy.’ They did a good job of doing that, it threw us off path a little bit. But we were able to find a way to get the win. It’s always good to start peaking at this time of the season. We found a way to win and now we’re in the region championship.”
Camden’s DeNigel Cooper didn’t make it easy for Lowndes though. The big man got whatever he wanted against whoever Lowndes sent at him. Through double-teams and swarms of white jerseys Cooper got shots to go all through the third.
Camden brought it to as close as six points and went into the fourth quarter only down 39-33.
The swarms did eventually have some effect and Lowndes was able to force some turnovers to keep Camden at arms length for the rest of the game. They never came closer than six points.
“[We] tried to front him and get weak side help over the top. Neutralize him, almost sandwich him so that they can’t even get the ball in to him,” Benjamin said. “If they kicked to shooters I like our chances of trying to close out to them instead of just letting him catch and have his way in the middle.
“He really got going in the third, we finally figured it out in the fourth. Kam Jackson came up big when we subbed him in in the fourth. He had a couple of key rebounds and even took a charge down there on him.”
As far as the next round of the region tournament? Benjamin believes his team is peaking at the right time, and they’re ready for whatever is thrown at them Friday night.
“We’re going to come ready,” Benjamin said. “These guys are proud and ready to make sure they do everything they can to win a region championship.”
Following Valdosta’s win over Colquitt County, Round 3 of the Winnersville Hoops Classic comes in the Region 1-7A Championship. Tipoff is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m.
Vikettes 53, Lady Packers 36 (Tuesday)
The Lowndes Vikettes (17-8, 6-2 Region 1-7A) had a tremendous fourth quarter run in their 53-36 win against the Colquitt County Lady Packers (14-11, 4-4 Region 1-7A) Tuesday night.
The Vikettes’ run was fueled by defense, outscoring the Lady Packers 13-3 in the final period.
Those lone three points came from an and-one play with 1:28 left, their first basket since the final seconds of the third quarter.
The Vikettes were able to force turnovers with their aggressive traps on dribble penetration, though for most of the game it left players on the perimeter wide open. Fortunately for the Vikettes the Lady Packers couldn’t capitalize.
Aside from forcing turnovers the Vikettes also finally started closing out the defensive glass and crashing it on the offensive end, something they struggled with for most of the game.
Boxing out was a big part of that pitfall, something Vikettes head coach Antonia Tookes stressed post game.
“They must box out,” Tookes said. “If they don’t box out we don’t win.”
This has been true for many games this season, though late in the fourth they were able to turn this one around.
Offensively one of the biggest contributors, especially in the fourth, was junior Kimora Wade.
She had six straight points midway through the quarter, and got most of them from crashing the offensive glass and getting put backs or free throws.
“She played well, she came in and gave us a lift,” Tookes said. “She can definitely help us either inside or outside, she’s a very versatile player. Either she’s scoring at the block or scoring at the three or she’s driving it. She gives us that extra lift.”
The Vikettes needed that extra lift after a subpar third quarter, something that hasn’t been entirely unusual this season.
They only scored four points for the first five minutes of the third — meanwhile the Lady Packers made them pay when they left the perimeter open.
The Vikettes led 30-21 entering the third, but thanks to a few 3-pointers dropping and some choice layups the Lady Packers drew as close as 35-31.
For the remaining minute of the third the Vikettes went on a 5-2 run before they pulled away in the fourth.
The Vikettes play the Valdosta Lady Wildcats in the Region 1-7A championship game Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
This game was completed after press time. A full recap will be featured in the weekend edition of the Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.