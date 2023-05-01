VALDOSTA — The Lowndes Vikings’ offense has done it again.
If you’ve attended any Lowndes baseball games this season, particularly during region play, you’ve likely seen them dominate on offense, defense, or both.
You have games where Caleb Thornton and company run through the opposing batters, and if a ball is put in play it’s likely an out.
There’s games where players like Tate Sirmans or Qrey Lott hit multiple home runs in a game while the team puts up double digit runs.
In each of the first two series in this year’s playoffs you’ve gotten to see both.
To close out Westlake and move on to the Sweet 16 Lowndes outscored them 12-2 after the defense let them back in to Game 1.
In Game 2 on Friday night Lowndes won by their biggest margin on the season — 16-1.
Game 1 was more competitive with an 8-6 victory.
Grayson led 2-1 at the end of the second thanks to a single run homer from Grayson’s Isaiah Abrams in the top of the inning.
But Lott, on the second at bat of the third inning, responded with a homer of his own and brought Cason Fletcher home with him to retake the lead 3-2.
Cooper Melvin hit a RBI double as Sirmans crossed home, and to finish the inning Melvin scored after Noah Thigpen was thrown out.
With that, Lowndes took a 5-2 lead into the fourth.
A big reason Lowndes was able to come away with as many runs as they did was aggression on the bags. Sirmans stole two bases to put himself in scoring position, and without Melvin getting plenty of lead room he wouldn’t have been able to make it home.
“It’s something that we preach and I talk about all the time,” head coach Ryan Page said. “It’s something that I learned in college and stuff we like to do. Like we talked about last week with Westlake — speed and guys on the bases change the game.”
And speed on the bases came into play again in the bottom of the fifth, as Jordan Hudson stole home on a Thigpen fly out. Carson Page hit a RBI double and Coleman Lewis scored, and Nate Slaughter brought Page home to close out the inning and take a 8-4 lead into the final two frames.
Lowndes allowed two more runs before winning Game 1.
Game 2 was total domination, almost from the very start.
The first ended with a 1-0 Lowndes lead, but the real party didn’t start until the second inning.
Lowndes scored seven runs in this inning on five hits. A stolen base and three 2-RBI hits did the trick.
Thigpen’s triple to open the frame put him in the perfect scoring position for when the catcher dropped the pitch at the next at bat. He waltzed in to put the score at 2-0.
Lott hit a 2-RBI double as Slaughter and Page scored. Melvin hit a 2-RBI double as well that brought Lott and Sirmans home. Then Thigpen finished it off with a RBI single that scored Melvin and Jordan Hudson.
Players up and down the lineup contributed on the plate and in the field as Lowndes took a 13-0 lead into the fifth inning, but maybe Thigpen more than others.
He took over the plate with the bases loaded just as a fresh pitcher subbed in for Grayson. He took his stance, and sent it right over the Vikings logo in left field.
From the moment the ball left his bat every one of his teammates was on their feet, and when it was evident that it wasn’t going to stay in the park, they stormed the field. All three base runners waited at the plate and the mob of teammates greeted him as he stomped on home base and score four runs.
Lowndes scored three more runs in the fifth inning before Grayson scored their lone run and eventually lost.
UP NEXT
Lowndes hosts North Gwinnett (29-6) in two games Thursday, May 4 in the Class 7A State Quarterfinals. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
