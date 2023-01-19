VALDOSTA — It was technically a competition, but not for long in the most recent matchup between the Lowndes Vikings (11-9, 2-1 Region 1-7A) and the Colquitt County Packers (0-10, 0-4 Region 1-7A).
Lowndes won 58-18 in what was absolute domination on the defensive end, something head coach Reshon Benjamin praised highly.
“I think some things are starting to click. We’ve talked about this before but you want to be the best version of yourself at this time,” Benjamin said. “There’s a lot of things we’ve talked about as a team in terms of what it’s going to take to be better and try to make a postseason run. Playing defense like this is one of the keys.”
From the tip Lowndes played with exuberant energy on both ends of the floor, and that was what started the onslaught offensively.
Great energy on defense led to steals and fast break opportunities. When Lowndes didn’t convert on the fast break they swung the ball to find the best shot, even if there was a mostly open look available.
It was this unselfish play they’ve been working on all season that led to the 20-2 lead going into the second quarter.
“Sometimes when you lose, it makes you take a hard look in the mirror. Sometimes when you win it can be a mask and disguise certain problems,” Benjamin said. “We’ve taken a couple losses that really hurt us and made us take a hard look in the mirror and made us do a reset. We understand that as good as we thought we were we could be better. So we’ve been working towards that defensively and offensively. I think there’s a slow buy-in now and you’re starting to see the effects of it.”
The effects continued into the second quarter as Lowndes doubled their lead, going into halftime up 40-4.
The bench played a big role in expanding the lead, with contributions from players like sophomore Kam Jackson and juniors Ruben Compton, and Jeremiah Henderson.
Compton hit two of his three 3-pointers in the second en route to nine points in the game. Jackson had several putbacks and plays at the rim before he finished with six points and six rebounds, and Henderson completed a four-point-play at the end of the quarter, his only scoring contribution of the night.
The third quarter opened with a 6-1 Lowndes run and a dazzling exchange between seniors Landon New and Marcus Black.
Black was posted in the left corner while New sat at the top of the key with the ball in his hands. In a split-second decision, New threaded the needle to Black as he cut baseline and finished with a dunk that had much of the crowd rise to its feet.
Shortly after, several members of the Lowndes JV squad entered the game and finished it out.
As far as what Benjamin wants to see improve despite a phenomenal victory — bench production.
“Sometimes certain guys may not be rolling so you want to be able to look down and find lightning in a bottle or find a guy that you can trust,” Benjamin said. “I feel like tonight we got some production from some guys that don’t really play a whole lot…we’re starting to really put some things together, and I think as we do that we’re going to become more and more exciting.”
VIKETTES 77
LADY PACKERS 38
The Lowndes Vikettes (12-6, 3-0 Region 1-7A) got back on track Tuesday night with their 77-38 win over the Colquitt County Lady Packers (8-8, 1-3 Region 1-7A).
The Vikettes, now 4-1 in their last five, have looked like a different team since their loss to Veterans on Jan 7th.
Their display of energy and togetherness reached new highs against the Lady Packers, with every player cheering for each other whether they were on the bench or waiting to be subbed in. Every play was celebrated.
They jumped out to a 12-5 lead in the first quarter behind a strong transition game. Everyone kept their head up to check for players leaking ahead to the basket, even Otaifo Esenabhalu, which is a big step for her.
“She’s doing a great job, she’s finally coming into her own,” Vikettes head coach Antonia Tookes said. “She had a rough couple of games before now but ever since [our last three games] there’s more excitement about playing. I told her she’s got to love the game, even though you might miss something don’t get down on yourself, fight through it. If you can contribute some way to the team you don’t have to score. You can rebound, you can block shots.”
And that she did.
Otaifo was the presence down low that the Vikettes have been missing for much of the season. Her contests were on time, her rotations were good, and she didn’t foul on most of her block attempts.
She was one of the cogs in the well-oiled machine the Vikettes were, with every player contributing something.
That 12-5 lead blossomed to 19-5, but the Lady Packers managed to cut their deficit to nine before the end of the quarter, trailing 22-13.
Some missed shots in the fast break and on offensive rebounds kept the Vikettes from building a significant lead for their standards, but nonetheless, they led 33-22 at the half.
The third quarter was where everything changed for them, however.
The Vikettes scored 32 in the quarter and held the Lady Packers to only 11, most of which was allowed at the tail end of the quarter.
“I told them the first 3 minutes of the third quarter are very important,” Tookes said. “[I told them] to put them away because they were only down three possessions and this is a region game…let’s go ahead and take care of business.”
The change in the team? Tookes joked the girls are finally listening to her.
“I guess their light’s come on,” Tookes said. “These are the games that count. I told them in the locker room before the game started, ‘We don’t play very well at home, let’s change that.’ And they listened. They’re finally listening.”
UP NEXT
The Vikings and Vikettes continue region play at home Friday at 5 p.m. against Richmond Hill and 6 p.m. Saturday against rival Valdosta at 6 p.m. The boys' game will follow the girls' game.
