KATHLEEN, Ga. — The Lowndes Vikings (3-0) made the most of their weekend trip in a 70-32 drubbing of the Veterans Warhawks (1-1).
Saturday’s effort was led senior forwards Marcus Black and Landon New. Black had 24 points and New had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, nine of which were offensive.
Sophomore guard Sam Shoptaw wasn’t his usual self, scoring only five points on 2 of 7 shooting to go with two assists to five turnovers. Junior guard Jeremiah Henderson took up the mantle in his stead, finishing with 11 points, nine rebounds and two steals playing a big role off the bench.
The game didn’t start off well for either team, with both squads struggling to get much offense going early in the second quarter.
It was 6-6 with 2:33 remaining in the first before Black hit his first three of the night, followed by a corner three from junior guard Ruben Compton, and a Euro-step finish from Henderson. Black finished off the quarter at the free throw line, and Lowndes led 15-6 going into the second.
Lowndes found their rhythm early in the second quarter, and led 26-7 before Veterans scored their first basket with 3:25 to go in the half.
“One thing we try to emphasize is the drive-and-kicks, always look to make one more…when we get good ball swings we’re going to get good shots make or miss,” Lowndes head coach Reshon Benjamin said. “Two hour morning drive on the road, sometimes it takes a little to get the cobwebs out and get moving.”
Lowndes did get moving, Henderson in particular. Of the nine rebounds he finished with six of those were offensive. The other three rebounds on the defensive glass he took and pushed the fast break, allowing Lowndes to get behind the Veterans defenders for shots at the rim or kick-out threes.
Of all the players, however, it was Black who carried this game to blowout status.
“We have a tremendous dynamic scorer in Damarcus Black, and whenever he gets to the rim and starts elevating, he kind of gets in this mode where he gets in a rhythm and nobody can stop him,” Benjamin said. “So when he got in that rhythm late in the second quarter it opened up and made the game easier for everybody else.”
One of those plays Benjamin referred to was a powerful dunk Black delivered after a drive on the left baseline. The ball swung its way from the opposite corner and Black attacked his defender’s closeout and drove right past the help for the flush.
His final score of the quarter was a side-step three, marking the halftime score 33-17 in Lowndes’ favor.
They didn’t look back from there as Black hit three threes in the third quarter. Shoptaw found some rhythm coming out of the half and was responsible for nine straight points in the final minutes of the third.
Compton also contributed two threes in the quarter in what was a 22-7 bombardment of the Veterans defense, putting Lowndes up 55-24 going into the final quarter of play.
The fourth quarter saw some JV players get playing time, and Veterans never threatened to make a comeback in the shortened 6-minute period.
There were a lot of things that led to this Lowndes victory, and one of the things Benjamin credits it to is defense.
“Anytime in this game you can simplify it and make it easy, instead of having to come down and work for a bucket we get a steal and transition layup. That’s kind of what I credit to opening the game up like it did,” Benjamin said. “Good defense, good ball swings, and Damarcus Black getting into that rhythm.”
