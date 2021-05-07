Lowndes deputies lawsuit heading for settlement

VALDOSTA — Both sides have agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by a woman who claimed she suffered false imprisonment and malicious prosecution in 2020 at the hands of two Lowndes County deputies, court documents show.
Lawyers for the plaintiff, Maria de Lourdes Deustua Lavoriel, and the defendants — two deputies and Lowndes County as a whole — filed a notice of settlement with the Middle District of Georgia federal court recently.
James Elliott, attorney for the defendants, said work on the settlement is still going on.
As a result of the settlement announcement, motions to drop Lowndes County as a defendant and to add Sheriff Ashley Paulk as a defendant were rendered moot and denied, court documents show.
Lavoriel is an adult legal resident alien, said her lawyer, J.L. King II of Tifton.
On July 24, 2020, Lavoriel was driving when she was stopped by two deputies, one of whom asked to see her driver’s license. The deputies arrested her for not having “a valid driver’s license,” the complaint said.
“In fact, Plaintiff Maria’s driver’s license was valid and legal,” the complaint claims.
Lavoriel was taken to the Lowndes County Jail where she was stripped and given a full-body search, according to the complaint.
The driver’s license charge was dismissed Aug. 20 by the State Court of Lowndes County, the complaint said.
The county and the deputies were sued for violation of Lavoriel’s Fourth Amendment rights regarding unreasonable seizure “of plaintiff Maria’s person,” false imprisonment, malicious prosecution and negligence based on unreasonable conduct, the complaint filing says.
No disciplinary action was taken against the two deputies, Paulk said. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office was not a party to the lawsuit.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
