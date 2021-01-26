Lowndes, deputies face federal lawsuit

VALDOSTA — Lowndes County and two deputies are defendants in a federal lawsuit by a woman who claims she suffered false imprisonment and malicious prosecution earlier this year, according to court documents.
Maria de Lourdes Deustua Lavoriel filed the lawsuit in the Middle District of Georgia court Jan. 13, the complaint showed. She is an adult legal resident alien, said her lawyer, J.L. King II of Tifton.
On July 24, Lavoriel was driving when she was stopped by two deputies, one of whom asked to see her driver’s license. The deputies arrested her for not having “a valid driver’s license,” the complaint said.
“In fact, Plaintiff Maria’s driver’s license was valid and legal,” the complaint claims.
Lavoriel was taken to the Lowndes County Jail where she was stripped and given a full-body search, according to the complaint.
The driver’s license charge was dismissed Aug. 20 by the State Court of Lowndes County, the complaint said.
The county and the deputies are being sued for violation of Lavoriel’s Fourth Amendment rights regarding unreasonable seizure “of plaintiff Maria’s person,” false imprisonment, malicious prosecution and negligence based on unreasonable conduct, the complaint filing says.
No disciplinary action has been taken against the two deputies, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
“I don’t think they’ve done anything illegal,” he said.
The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office is not a party to the lawsuit.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
