Lowndes deputies bust prostitution ring

VALDOSTA – Seventeen people face charges ranging from drug and firearms offenses to pandering, pimping and prostitution, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.
The investigation revealed one victim was linked to a human-trafficking organization extorting money from people.
"Investigators were able to link one of the suspected human trafficking victims to Mexican Cartel associates, who were found be financially extorting monies from patrons seeking sexual services, offering to do violence upon them and their families if not paid," according to a statement from the sheriff's office.
Tips from sources led to the arrests, authorities said.
"Responding to complaints of suspected human trafficking and drug distribution in the Lowndes County area, investigators with the Special Operations Division conducted an investigation last week to identify those involved in the criminal activity," according to the sheriff's office.
"The case revealed that local drug distributors were supplying narcotics to persons offering sexual services for financial gain and their co-conspirators, who in turn would then interact with persons seeking sexual services, who often left their work or families behind to do so."
Lowndes County sheriff's deputies confiscated several guns and drugs. Drug charges include trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, methamphetamine possession against a few of the suspects but the majority of the suspects face charges related to prostitution.
"The sheriff’s office knows that persons engaged in sexual services are often abused, and some forced into servitude to do so, with many being assaulted by patrons of their services," according to the statement released by Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk. "The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate crimes related to the acts described above and encourage citizens to continue to forward information associated with these crimes and others, in order to pursue those responsible for criminal acts."
