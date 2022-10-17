VALDOSTA — The Lowndes Vikings (4-3, 0-1 Region 1-7A) finished their final non-region game with another dominating defensive performance – beating the Dunbar Tigers (3-1) 43-12.
Dunbar was held to a meager 109 yards of total offense on the night – the lowest total Lowndes’ defense has allowed so far this season. Only 11 of those yards were on the ground, which proved to be the undoing of the Dunbar offense.
It was known coming in that Dunbar was going to lean on the run, and particularly senior running back David Perkins Jr. From the jump Perkins was sent up the middle, which is a no-go against this Lowndes defensive line.
On the first drive Perkins Jr didn’t run for more than three yards on any carry. This was offset by senior quarterback Landon Winterbottom getting a couple passes to go, including one to senior receiver Shawn Russ in the corner of the end zone.
The following possession Lowndes was stuck at 4th-and-3 on the Dunbar 23 yard line, before a couple of penalties and runs from Fleming had them on the one yard line. Parrish ran it in for the touchdown and Lowndes took the lead 7-6.
On the subsequent kickoff junior Eric Fletcher returned it for a touchdown, something that Dunbar has done quite a few times this season. They failed on the two-point conversion, but had a 12-7 lead over Lowndes nonetheless.
“You had the little wake up call in the beginning,” Head coach Zach Grage said. “When we talked about a 3-0 opponent that hadn’t played in a month, you look at it one of two ways. The one that we talked about was ‘they’re going to come to work hungry to play football.’ I think you saw a team that was out here with that energy.”
A wake up call is the perfect way to describe the first quarter for Lowndes, because after that kickoff return the defense dialed in.
Dunbar was held scoreless for the remaining three quarters and only converted four first downs in that time.
Lowndes also forced four turnovers, three of which were from Winterbottom. Some of his most glaring weaknesses were taken advantage of by the defense, and they made it hell on him all night.
He finished 9 of 23 for 67 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions and a fumble.
Most of Winterbottom’s turnovers came in the second quarter, where Lowndes blew the game wide open. The first was an interception that came when Winterbottom was forced to throw on the run, with junior corner back Anthony Carter snatching the pass that had no chance of reaching its intended target.
The fumble was on Dunbar’s next drive, where Winterbottom was stripped and Lowndes took over on the 28 yard line with roughly 90 seconds left in the half. They went on to score and make it a 30-12 lead at the half.
“[The] defense made a ton of plays,” Grage said, “They really kept them behind the sticks most of the night, did a good job getting off the field on third down most of the evening, and then creating turnovers was great.”
The offense was gifted four extra possessions, and unlike last week they were not plagued with red zone woes.
The offense in general looked significantly better, amassing 335 total yards on the evening. 283 of those yards were on the ground, with the big three returning to form this week after struggling against Valdosta.
Sophomore quarterback Marvis Parrish finished with 103 yards and two touchdowns on 15 attempts. Junior running back Jacarre Fleming finished with 82 yards and two touchdowns on 15 attempts. Sophomore running back Aalim Brown finished with 76 yards and a touchdown on 15 attempts.
The only hole in the offense against Dunbar was a turnover problem, something uncharacteristic for Lowndes. They coughed up the ball three times, mostly unforced. Grage is aware this type of play won’t slide going into the rest of the season, especially next week against Colquitt County.
“[We’re] trying to turn those turnovers into points [and make it part of our identity], especially after last week where it wasn’t.” Grage said, “The plays were there and then we’d put a ball on the ground. Some out of character things, but it’s good to get it out of our way tonight hopefully.”
