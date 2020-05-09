VALDOSTA – Lowndes County has 186 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health noon Saturday daily status report.
The number of Lowndes County cases rose by four since 7 p.m. Friday.
Four Lowndes residents have died since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus while 33 residents have been hospitalized, according to the report.
The additional information should not be confused with the hospitalization numbers published daily by South Georgia Medical Center. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
SGMC reported Saturday it has seven confirmed COVID-19 positive inpatients.
According to hospital data, five inpatients are waiting on test results. Fifty-three inpatients with a positive COVID-19 test result had been discharged, the data reads.
SGMC has had 14-related deaths, according to its report.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC COVID-19 report updates daily at 12:30 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
