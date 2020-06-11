VALDOSTA – Dr. William Grow judged mask-wearing as about 50-50 two weeks ago.
Shopping at a Valdosta grocery store, Grow estimated a little more than 50% of shoppers wore a mask.
Fast forward to a couple days ago, Grow, the South Health District director, made his usual pilgrimage to the grocery store and observed a stark difference.
Mask wearing had fallen out of vogue; he estimated roughly 10% of shoppers wore something over their faces.
And South Georgia is experiencing the results – a surge of COVID-19 cases.
While businesses such as bars have recently reopened in Georgia, the state and country remain in the COVID-19 pandemic but Grow said he's personally seen an overall reduction of people following health guidelines for the coronavirus.
"It's not just bars and restaurants," he said. "It's general listening of the recommendations we've been making over and over and over again which are wear a mask, stay home if you're sick, wash your hands frequently."
Lowndes County topped 500 coronavirus cases Wednesday afternoon, essentially doubling its total number of cases in 15 days, according to the report.
In an analysis of Lowndes COVID-19 cases reported by the GDPH, the weekly average of cases has doubled each week during the past four weeks.
While the surge in cases can partially be attributed to increased testing, Grow said the rate in positive results from people getting tested for the virus rose from 20% to 30% during the last two weeks.
So, in essence, more testing has happened, but the positive rate of the tests is also increasing.
As Lowndes surges in cases, the district has not observed an equal rise in hospitalizations, critical cases and seriously ill patients, Grow said. Positive news, he said, but there is still a chance seriously affected coronavirus patients could swell in the coming week or two.
GDPH numbers confirm Grow's assertion as hospitalizations in the county rose close to 25% from 45 cases May 25 to 59 cases Wednesday. That is a quarter of the local case growth rate during the same period, according to The Valdosta Daily Times COVID-19 database based on daily tabulations of GDPH numbers.
And case numbers could continue rising, according to the district health director.
“It would not surprise me if we see a further increase in numbers," Grow said.
Grow added contact tracing has gone well in the district as 80% of cases have had contact tracing and the state sent five more contact tracers this week to total 10 working for the 10-county South Health District. The state is sending five more contact tracers next week, he said.
As businesses reopen locally, the need for residents to wear masks, social distance and continue improved hygiene remains vitally important, he said.
“We have to keep in mind we’re not through this yet,” Grow said.
