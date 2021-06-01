VALDOSTA – Lowndes County COVID-19 cases increased by four Tuesday as the Georgia Department of Public Health reported there's been 7,924 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Confirmed virus-related deaths remain at 145, according to the GDPH daily report.
There have reportedly been 4,934 antigen positive cases and 68 probable deaths Tuesday, according to the GDPH.
South Georgia Medical Center updated its daily COVID-19 numbers, reporting four COVID-19 positive patients within its care Tuesday.
The hospital reports 290 deaths since the start of the pandemic, no changes within the past three weeks.
SGMC has released 1,580 COVID-19 positive patients and has vaccinated 33,788 people.
