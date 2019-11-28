Lowndes County tree lighting returns

VALDOSTA – Leading into the Christmas season, Lowndes County will host a tree-lighting ceremony 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the historic Lowndes County Courthouse square downtown.
Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter will read “The Night Before Christmas” prior to Santa Claus meeting with guests to hear their Christmas wishes and take photographs.
Santa Claus is sponsored by the Lowndes County Public Works Department, said Paige Dukes, county clerk and public information officer.
"It’s always a beautiful evening," Dukes said. "There’s just nothing quite like the square lighting up and we have new garland for the courthouse columns. There are 7,000 lights on the tree, and don’t forget to look up to catch the red and green lights at the top of the courthouse."
Santa Claus is available for free photos from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays during the first three weeks of December, county officials said.
