VALDOSTA – Park Avenue United Methodist Church has scheduled a suicide prevention event for later this month.
"Our community has faced the reality of suicide far more than we would ever hope to in recent weeks," organizers said in a statement. The event is described as "an effort to raise awareness and equip all of us in how to help prevent suicide."
It is scheduled for 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, on the campus of Lowndes High School. No admission required but masks are required, organizers said.
The event will feature Kevin Hines, who at 19 years old jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge and survived, organizers said. He has since dedicated his life to speaking in support of suicide prevention.
Dr. Brian Griner, M.D., Dr. Robert Maydell, M.D., and Sandra Wilcher, LCSW, are scheduled to share "their collective wisdom and insight into how to help prevent this tragedy from striking our community again," organizers said.
The event will be live streamed at: www.unnoticed.me
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.