Lowndes County Schools still feeds students

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools provided 9,568 meals to students the week of April 20-24.
"This would not have been possible without a team effort," county school officials said in a statement. "Sending a huge thank you to our amazing school nutrition department and all of the teachers, administrators and staff members who volunteered."
The county school system continues providing meals and instructional packets for students this week (April 27 through May 1). The meal sites are Hahira Middle School, Lowndes Middle School, Pine Grove Middle School, Clyattville Elementary School and Moulton-Branch Elementary School.
A student does not have to attend the school that is serving. Any student who attends Lowndes County Schools is eligible to pick up a meal from the site that is most convenient for them.
Students do not have to be in the car with a parent during meal pickup.
Distribution is from noon-1 p.m.
For additional information and resources, visit http://one.lowndes.k12.ga.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.