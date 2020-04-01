VALDOSTA – Recognizing many students eat two meals a day at school, Lowndes County Schools is opening five school cafeterias to provide meals to students. 

Minimizing contact is key in managing COVID-19 so the school system has organized drive-through events, school officials said.

Meals will be given next Friday, April 3.

Food will be available at designated schools for any student enrolled in a Lowndes County school: Hahira Middle School, Lowndes Middle School, Pine Grove Middle School, Moulton Branch Elementary School and Clyattville Elementary School from noon-1 p.m. Pick up near the kitchen door at each school, school officials said.

Students must be with a parent at the pickup site, school officials said. If a student is sick and unable to come, parents can pick up the food for the student if they provide a note from a doctor, school officials said.

Meal Pickup Schedule: Pick up a meal for lunch Friday; breakfast and lunch for Saturday.

