VALDOSTA – Recognizing many students eat two meals a day at school, Lowndes County Schools is opening five school cafeterias to provide meals to students.
Minimizing contact is key in managing COVID-19 so the school system has organized drive-through events, school officials said.
Meals will be given next Friday, April 3.
Food will be available at designated schools for any student enrolled in a Lowndes County school: Hahira Middle School, Lowndes Middle School, Pine Grove Middle School, Moulton Branch Elementary School and Clyattville Elementary School from noon-1 p.m. Pick up near the kitchen door at each school, school officials said.
Students must be with a parent at the pickup site, school officials said. If a student is sick and unable to come, parents can pick up the food for the student if they provide a note from a doctor, school officials said.
Meal Pickup Schedule: Pick up a meal for lunch Friday; breakfast and lunch for Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.