VALDOSTA – Lowndes County students returned to class Friday morning with all of their back-to-school essentials: backpacks, pencils and masks.
Lowndes County Schools welcomed back roughly 70% of its students Friday morning with the other 30% opting for virtual learning.
“In spite of everything else going on, our students are excited,” Lowndes County Schools Superintendent Wes Taylor said. “We are restoring some sense of normalcy and getting everyone back into a routine.”
Taylor said the goal of the year is to mitigate risk while providing a first-class education to students.
Originally, Lowndes County Schools planned for students to return Aug. 7 but made the decision to push the date back to Aug. 14 in late July.
Lowndes took the extra time so teachers could prep for the untraditional school year in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Teachers and schools are ready to teach virtually should there be a shutdown similar to last spring, Taylor said.
While every student and staff member wore a mask across their face, Taylor said it otherwise felt like a relatively traditional year.
Still, nearly a dozen Lowndes County school employees systemwide tested positive for the coronavirus between the start of prep work in early August and the first day of school for students Friday, according to information released by the school system to The Valdosta Daily Times late Thursday afternoon.
Bari Hallman, a pre-K teacher at Westside Elementary, agreed, saying the year got off to a relatively normal start Friday.
“Things are going great,” Hallman said of the first day of school. “We have some really excited kids and we are happy to be here.”
The morning may have felt somewhat normal but it was certainly the first year that class included a video on wearing masks.
Masks are mandatory within Lowndes County Schools for both staff and students which Hallman said was not an issue the first day.
If a student begins to remove the mask, Hallman said she gently reminds them to put it back on.
Grady Swain and twins Gabriel and Gavin Haynes are children of Lowndes County Schools teachers; they are pupils in Hallman's class.
Wearing a mask is something that doesn't seem to phase the new students, all of whom expressed positive feelings toward masks and extra hand sanitizer.
As for the school day in general, Grady was counting down for recess while the Haynes twins said they were ready for lunch.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
