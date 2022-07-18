VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Board of Education filled the District 5 seat last week.
Robert McGeehan was officially sworn into office July 14 by Lowndes County Probate Judge Detria Powell. McGeehan is filling the vacant District 5 seat.
Lowndes County Schools Superintendent Dr. J. Shawn Haralson said Lowndes County Board of Elections office notified the school district that McGeehan was the sole qualifier for the District 5 seat, making him immediately eligible to become a school board member.
Haralson said, “We look forward to Mr. McGeehan beginning to serve the One Lowndes community.”
In May, the school board announced the resolution to fill the District 5 seat, which had been vacant since the passing of long-time school board member Dave Clark earlier this year.
“I am excited to join the school board and contribute to Lowndes County Schools remaining one of the top systems in Georgia,” McGeehan said. “Mr. Clark was a mentor of mine and I am honored, yet excited, to try and fill the big shoes that he left in this seat.”
