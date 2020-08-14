VALDOSTA – The county has lowered the millage rate.
At the Lowndes County Commission meeting this week, commissioners approved a slight reduction in the millage rate. The decision came after the commission held a public hearing about the millage rate where staff informed commissioners that the rate would be reduced from 10.938 to 10.851.
During the public hearing for the millage rate, Commissioner Demarcus Marshall voiced his support of reducing the millage rate due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s good to be able to do this at this time considering the circumstances,” he said.
Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter agreed, adding “when you have the opportunity to roll back and reduce it, you should.”
Commissioners approved a $899,744 bid from Reames & Son Construction. Planned to start by Sept. 1, the project will consist of grading, drainage, base and paving Ridgecrest Street and Woodland Drive and the installation of a box culvert under Glenview Drive. The timeline for the project's completion according to the bid contract is 270 days, said Mike Fletcher, county engineer.
The commission held four rezoning hearings.
The first hearing was a request by the Scruggs Company to rezone a 5.9-acre property at 4621 Old U.S. 41 North to prepare it to be combined with the adjacent property in the future.
The second hearing was to rezone a 6.07-acre property at Tucker Road and Johnson Road South to potentially subdivide the property and deed a portion of that property to a family member.
The third hearing was a request to rezone a 24.46-acre property at Old Clyattville Road to create seven lots for single-family homes ranging from 2.75 acres to 4.5 acres in size.
The final hearing was a request by Verizon Wireless for a 165-foot monopole. The monopole would be a solution to an existing gap in coverage in northeast Lowndes County and southeast Lanier County
All four requests were approved and no one spoke in favor or opposition during the four rezoning hearings.
