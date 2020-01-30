VALDOSTA — Terri Lupo will continue to advance the local economy.
In a brief meeting earlier this week, the Lowndes County Commission reappointed Lupo to one of the two county seats on the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority.
Lupo, chairman of the VLDCA, expressed interest in continuing her time on the board of the development authority to commissioners.
No other individuals received nominations for Lupo’s seat, and she was reappointed by acclimation. Members serve on the development authority for five-year terms.
Commissioners also voted to approve a 2020 statewide mutual-aid agreement and amended a quit-claim deed for the White Water Road right of way. Items found in the deed, written in the 1980s, required fixes and the County Commission voted to make those changes, said Bill Slaughter, chairman of the commission.
The meeting spanned four minutes from 5:30-5:34 p.m.
