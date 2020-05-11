ADEL — A Lowndes County man has been arrested in connection with the New Year’s Eve shooting deaths of two Cook County men, according to authorities.
Tavares Askew, 19, of Lowndes County was charged Monday with two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault and is being held in the Baldwin County Jail, according to a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
In February, Shamar Wilson, 19, Gerome Pickett, 17, and a 16-year-old juvenile male were each charged with two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault, according to an earlier GBI statement.
Wilson and Pickett were already in custody in the Lowndes County Jail on unrelated charges, according to the GBI. The juvenile was taken into custody without incident.
They are charged in connection with the deaths of Quinten Payne and Cody Robinson. The men were shot Dec. 31 along the 300 block of North Adams Street, according to previous reports.
Adel police officers found Payne, 34, dead from gunshot wounds, according to an earlier GBI statement said. Robinson, 29, died at a nearby hospital, the statement said.
The GBI’s Douglas Regional Office was asked to assist the Adel Police Department after Adel police received reports of a shooting Tuesday, Dec. 31, via an emergency call.
