VALDOSTA – Sixty-three students from Lowndes, Lanier and Echols counties will exhibit hogs at the 44th Annual Lowndes Area Market Hog Show Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The exhibitors are first- through 12th-grade students and most are members of FFA or 4H, organizers said in a statement. The event will be held at the Lowndes County Fairgrounds/Civic Center.
The show will begin with weight classes and finish with showmanship divisions. The main judge will be John Paul Martin of Carrollton.
Hogs were weighed in Monday. The sale will follow the show Wednesday evening at the same venue. It will begin with the auction of the grand champion hog at 7 p.m., organizers said.
The show committee has adopted COVID-19 safety regulations. Regulations include wearing a mask for everyone participating in and attending the event, as well as social distancing and other steps, organizers said. A complete description is in the amended rules and regulations of the show.
The public is welcome to come support these students at the sale. The show is sponsored by the Langdale Company, and, Lowndes, Lanier and Echols County farm bureaus.
